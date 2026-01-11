NY Yankees reportedly accept harsh Cody Bellinger possibility with NY Mets still in the race

The New York Yankees have been working aggressively on the Cody Bellinger front. It recently emerged that they put a strong offer on the table, but according to a new report, talks have since hit complications. With the New York Mets still lurking, the Yankees may now be forced to seriously consider the possibility of walking away from Bellinger altogether.

The report was shared by SleeperMets on X, citing comments from Buster Olney on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight regarding the standoff between the club and the slugger. “The Yankees and Cody Bellinger are at an impasse in contract talks, per Buster Olney. New York is now operating under the assumption Bellinger will sign elsewhere.”

If the Yankees do shift their approach on Bellinger, they would need to continue exploring a market that currently offers limited options. Still, there are players available who made meaningful contributions last season, including a former Toronto Blue Jays infielder and a former Chicago Cubs player.

The drama between the Yankees and Bellinger

The Yankees reportedly offered Bellinger a five-year deal. While the exact financial terms have not been confirmed, TSN suggested the offer could be worth around $150 million, or $30 million per year. However, according to The New York Times, Bellinger is seeking a seven-year contract, a length that would fall well outside what New York is willing to commit.

The Mets have not been publicly linked to any formal offer for Bellinger. Still, as FanSided’s Zachary Rotman wrote in a recent article, both New York clubs are well aware of how Scott Boras negotiates. The Mets demonstrated that approach recently with Pete Alonso, choosing to let him walk rather than meet his demands. A similar strategy could be in play here, whether by the Yankees or even the Mets.

“Boras has to know that the Yankees are drawing a line in the sand here with the Bellinger negotiations. They’ll bring him back, but only on their terms. The Yankees know there’s a good chance they can get Bellinger to crawl back to them, so why bother extending themselves?” Rotman wrote.