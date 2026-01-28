Re-signing Cody Bellinger was the main item on the list of priorities for the New York Yankees. However, it wasn’t the only one. As the home stretch of the offseason approaches, reports indicate the Pinstripers are now after a former MVP in MLB.

According to a report from Jack Curry of YES Network, the New York Yankees are interested in a reunion with Paul Goldschmidt. The former National League MVP, who won the award in 2022, is reportedly back in the Bronx Bombers’ crosshairs. Goldschmidt’s return could prove crucial both on the diamond and the clubhouse for Bellinger and the Yankees.

The 38-year-old had joined the club in the Bronx for the 2025 MLB season, signing a one-year, $12.5 million contract. After weighing his options in free agency—as well as considering retirement—Goldschmidt has decided he has more gas left in the tank.

By going after the veteran corner infielder, New York proved how serious it is about its offseason. Shortly after adding a former Mets prospect for much-needed pitching relief, the Yankees are now pursuing a player with a history of his own in the Bronx.

Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees.

Goldschmidt’s time in the Bronx

By an extension of the word’s definition, Goldschmidt’s season with the Yankees in 2025 could be considered a success. Obviously, the veteran first baseman’s production was nowhere near his 2022 numbers—when he won the National League’s Most Valuable Player award.

Still, with the market for first basemen running dry, the Yankees could favor the familiar face. As the saying goes, better the devil you know than the devil you don’t.

Stats in 2025 MLB season

Appearing in 146 games in the 2025 MLB campaign, the seven-time All-Star registered 76 runs, 134 hits, 10 home runs, and 45 runs batted in (RBI). Moreover, Goldschmidt recorded a .245 batting average, .302 OBP, .414 SLG, and .716 OPS.