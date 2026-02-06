Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees reportedly eye 34-year-old right-handed outfielder to support Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham

The New York Yankees are reportedly exploring a 34-year-old right-handed outfielder to provide additional depth and balance alongside Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham.

By Alexander Rosquez

Cody Bellinger reacts after a double against the Red Sox.
The New York Yankees have maintained a relatively quiet offseason, but they made sure to keep their outfield core intact by bringing back Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham. Both players were key contributors last season, helping New York rank among the league’s best offenses.

Bellinger signed a five-year, $162.5 million contract, while Grisham returned on a one-year, $22 million qualifying offer. Despite retaining these two, the Yankees are still looking to address an imbalance in the lineup: too many left-handed bats.

According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the team has reportedly discussed pursuing 34-year-old outfielder Randal Grichuk as a right-handed option to better match up against left-handed pitching. “Even with Bellinger, the Yankees are still eyeing a righty-hitting outfielder as a main target with the goal to find someone who would play left field vs. southpaw starters,” Sherman said.

Why the Yankees are looking at Grichuk

New York’s lineup has been challenged by left-handed pitching, and adding a veteran right-handed hitter could provide more balance. Grichuk, who has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals, boasts a career .268/.318/.500 slash line against left-handed pitchers, making him a natural fit for this role.

Randal Grichuk #15 of the Royals at bat. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Yankees have also explored other options, including Austin Slater, but Grichuk’s experience and ability to play multiple outfield spots could make him particularly appealing.

What Grichuk could offer New York

While Grichuk’s power has dipped compared to his peak seasons, he still provides a solid offensive presence and veteran experience. If the team moves forward with a pursuit of Grichuk, it would mark another strategic step in balancing the Yankees’ potent but left-heavy lineup, giving them more options against tough southpaw starters.

