NY Yankees reportedly in trade talks with NL Central team as Cody Bellinger saga extends

The New York Yankees were mentioned in a new report as a team showing interest in a pitcher from Milwaukee. According to Mark Feinsand, the Yankees have emerged as a potential suitor for Freddy Peralta while they continue working through negotiations to bring back Cody Bellinger.

“According to sources, the Yankees have been talking with the Brewers about a trade for Freddy Peralta, though no deal was imminent as of Wednesday afternoon,” Feinsand wrote in a recent report, though he did not specify how long New York has been pursuing the right-hander.

It’s also unclear whether the Yankees have made a specific offer for Peralta, who posted a 2.70 ERA last season and delivered the best record of his career at 17–6 across 33 starts with Milwaukee. It was a strong year for him across multiple categories.

What would it cost the Yankees to land Peralta?

Peralta is scheduled to earn $8 million in 2026, the final year of his contract after the Brewers exercised their second club option. If the Yankees are indeed negotiating for him, as Feinsand reported, it would likely come at a salary figure above that annual amount.

Peralta has spent most of his career with the Brewers. His current five-year, $31.5 million deal, which includes two club options, is the largest contract he has signed to date. Across eight MLB seasons, he owns a 3.59 ERA and a 70–62 overall record.

The 2025 season marked Peralta’s sixth year as a starter. It’s worth noting that he worked primarily as a reliever in Milwaukee during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. While 2025 was his best year by ERA, it was his strongest in terms of workload, as he logged a career-high 176.2 innings pitched.