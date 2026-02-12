NY Yankees rumors: Key player reportedly set for major contract extension in the upcoming season

The anticipation in the MLB community is palpable as teams prepare to showcase their talents in the upcoming season. Among the franchises stirring excitement in the offseason are the New York Yankees. Although the Yankees were not particularly active in signing free agents, they did bring back their core from last season―something Paul Goldschmidt is aware that will be judged depending on their performance.

Recently, reports have surfaced concerning the future of one of the Yankees’ pivotal players, Jazz Chisholm Jr. According to MLB.com‘s Mark Feinsand, Chisholm may be in talks for a significant contract extension as the season unfolds with the Yankees.

“The Yankees traditionally avoid early extensions, often preferring to let players enter free agency before deciding on re-signing. However, there have been notable exceptions, such as Aaron Hicks, Luis Severino, and Brett Gardner, who all secured deals during their tenure in New York. Therefore, the possibility of extending Chisholm Jr. is quite conceivable,“ Feinsand reported.

While specifics regarding the financial details or duration of a potential extension have not been disclosed, Feinsand indicates that Chisholm is a candidate for the Bronx Bombers’ long-term plans. As he is due to enter free agency at the end of the season and is only 28 years old, securing his future could be strategic for the team.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run.

Chisholm’s extension may depend on Anthony Volpe

One controversial figure from the past season was Anthony Volpe. While his offensive statistics were impressive, his defensive lapses were costly in several games, and now the Yankees could have an incentive to option Volpe. According to Feinsand, Volpe’s performance may influence the decision regarding Chisholm Jr.’s potential extension.

“Much of this hinges on the Yankees’ assessment of Anthony Volpe going forward. With top shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr. approaching MLB readiness, a shift to second base for Volpe might occur, provided the organization maintains its faith in his abilities,” Feinsand observed.

Chisholm’s performance with the Yankees

Despite uncertainties surrounding his future, one certainty within the Yankees’ front office is Chisholm Jr.’s impressive contributions over the past two seasons, following his transfer from the Miami Marlins.

His statistics in two years with the Yankees:

Games: 176

Home runs: 42

Stolen bases: 49

AVG: .252

OPS: .816

