What happens if Team Canada loses, wins or ties vs Switzerland today at Winter Olympics 2026 preliminary round?

Team Canada’s men’s ice hockey squad arrived in the 2026 Winter Olympics with high expectations and a roster built around generational talent, led by Sidney Crosby — one of the few to enter the IIHF “Triple Gold Club” as a captain. The NHL’s return to the Olympics adds weight to every shift.

In their opener Canada delivered a statement, dominating Czechia 5‑0 with contributions from rising star Macklin Celebrini and seasoned scorers like Mark Stone and Nick Suzuki, while goalie Jordan Binnington stood tall between the pipes. Every point and goal differential now matters as the group stage unfolds.

Facing Switzerland in their second preliminary game, this team knows that even early results shape the path ahead. With NHL stars like Connor McDavid and Cale Makar suiting up for Olympic ice for the first time, the balance between marquee names and team cohesion will be as compelling as the standings itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Canada beats Switzerland?

A win against Switzerland would likely cement Canada’s grip on a top two spot early in the preliminary round and put pressure on the other Group A contenders. With both teams on three points after their first games, a Canadian triumph would separate the two and improve their prospects for advancing with a direct seed into the quarterfinals.

Shea Theodore of Team Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Equally important, a straight regulation win would keep Canada’s confidence high and reduce any lingering questions about consistency, especially with a youth infusion led by standout forward Macklin Celebrini already coming through.

Advertisement

What happens if Canada and Switzerland tie?

In the tightly contested preliminary group, a tie would be far from simple. Under Olympic hockey rules, games tied at the end of regulation advance to a sudden‑death overtime and, if still unresolved, a shootout — offering teams a chance to collect extra points beyond just splitting the spoils.

Advertisement

For Canada, earning just one point instead of three may put slight pressure on their final group game, potentially affecting their final seeding and whom they would face in the quarterfinal qualification or knockout bracket.

A draw would also paint their performance in a different light, suggesting that Switzerland’s balanced attack and disciplined defense can disrupt even the most high‑powered offenses, a factor that could reverberate into playoff matchups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Canada loses to Switzerland today?

A regulation loss would be a headline‑grabbing turn in Milano‑Cortina. Despite opening with a dominant shutout of Czechia, Switzerland’s own 4–0 win over France and competitive group position means they could realistically challenge Canada’s usually heavy offense.

Such a loss would leave Canada potentially tied with Switzerland on points but trailing in head‑to‑head, complicating Canada’s path through Group A and putting greater emphasis on their final preliminary matchup.

Advertisement

Beyond practical implications, an unexpected defeat would shift narratives around Canada’s tournament, calling into question defensive lapses or underperformance at key moments and giving Switzerland a huge momentum boost heading deeper into the Olympics.