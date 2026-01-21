NY Yankees Rumors: New York reportedly targets two hitters, but there’s a catch

The New York Yankees are one of the franchises from which the MLB world expects greatness every season. Their storied history, the fervent expectations of their supporters, and their status as the team with the most championships in the league all contribute to the immense pressure they face. However, this offseason, they’ve faced criticism from their fanbase due to their recent acquisitions.

With more minor league contracts than marquee signings, the Yankees are now facing uncertainty regarding Cody Bellinger. A report from YES Network‘s Jack Curry indicates that the Yankees are targeting players like Harrison Bader and Austin Hayes.

However, there’s a caveat to this reported interest. Curry notes that the Yankees already have offers laid out for both players. If these offers do not meet the players’ expectations, the Yankees are not prepared to increase their bids.

Bellinger could play a pivotal role in these negotiations, as the Yankees have already extended an offer to him, potentially deterring the New York Mets, who are one of the Yankees’ competitors in the race to sign him for the upcoming season.

Harrison Bader played for the Phillies

Bellinger’s potential arrival to the Yankees

The New York Mets have made a surprising roster move while they were reportedly in contention for Bellinger. This development might open a window of opportunity for the Yankees in their pursuit of signing Cody for the next season.

With the Yankees’ offer already on the table and no other market options that surpass the proposal from the Bronx Bombers, analysts suggest that a deal with Bellinger is likely imminent.

Anticipation is mounting regarding the Yankees signing Bellinger. With additional prospects on their radar to strengthen their roster, it appears to be only a matter of time before the Yankees make their next strategic move, setting the stage to start the upcoming season with the right players in the lineup.

