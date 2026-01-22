Pat Surtain II opens up on Broncos’ win over Bills amid Bo Nix’s season-ending injury

While the Denver Broncos were celebrating their win over the Buffalo Bills, Bo Nix was receiving the devastating news that his season was over due to an ankle injury. Now, Pat Surtain II has opened up about his true reaction to his quarterback’s injury.

On the second-to-last play of the game against the Bills, Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury that required surgery. With his season now over, his teammates will have to carry the team forward, with captain Pat Surtain II sharing his true reaction to the tough news.

“I’m not gonna lie. After the game, you feel all the emotions running. You feel good, the energy is good,” Surtain told Nik Bonitto on his Closed on Sunday podcast. “Then I heard the news about Bo (Nix), and my heart just dropped. It’s crazy because we were in the perfect situation, in the perfect spot, and then that news happened. It’s unfortunate for sure.”

Can Bo Nix play in the Super Bowl?

According to reports, Bo Nix suffered a broken bone in his right ankle. He underwent surgery immediately to fix the issue, and although it was initially reported as a season-ending injury, other reports suggest he could potentially return for the Super Bowl.

Yes, despite having surgery just two weeks before Super Bowl LX, Bo Nix could be ready for the big game if the Broncos defeat the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Dr. Dave Schneider outlined a scenario in which, while extremely difficult, a return would not be impossible.

“There is an outside chance that what he needs is to have surgery tomorrow,” Schneider said. “By all reports, because it’s such a simple fracture, the plates and screws being used mean that he could almost be back to play by the Super Bowl. It’s just crazy; the craziest things happen to him.”

While the Broncos remain confident in Jarrett Stidham as their QB1, having Nix back could be crucial in their pursuit of a fourth Vince Lombardi Trophy. However, it will also be important not to rush his recovery and risk a more serious injury.

