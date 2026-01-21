Chiefs secure 2x Super Bowl champion as offensive coordinator for 2026 season to help Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their first major hire heading into the 2026 season. According to a report by Tom Pelissero, Eric Bieniemy is the team’s new offensive coordinator, set to reunite with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

“Done deal: The Chiefs agreed to terms with Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator, per source. Coming off the worst season of the Patrick Mahomes era, Andy Reid brings back a familiar face in Bieniemy, who was part of two Super Bowl wins in KC.”

Bieniemy won the Super Bowl twice with the Chiefs and has held several roles within the organization. He served as running backs coach from 2013 to 2017 before becoming the team’s offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022.

Who is new Chiefs offensive coordinator?

Eric Bieniemy is the new offensive coordinator of the Chiefs. After trying his hand as OC with the Washington Commanders (2023) and UCLA (2024), the great assistant served as running backs coach with the Chicago Bears in 2025, working under Ben Johnson.

Now, Bieniemy returns to the Chiefs following Matt Nagy’s departure, aiming to rebuild another extraordinary duo with Patrick Mahomes. In addition, this decision could influence Travis Kelce to delay his retirement.

Mahomes had statistically the worst year of his career, particularly due to the lack of a reliable running game. For that reason, Eric Bieniemy’s presence could bring a change that, according to many experts, might prevent the end of the dynasty.

