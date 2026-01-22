NY Mets president David Stearns breaks silence after acquiring Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

The New York Mets under the direction of president of baseball operations David Stearns, spent much of the offseason reshaping their roster with an emphasis on offense, while a critical question lingered within their pitching staff. As spring training approached, the absence of a proven front-line starter remained the organization’s most pressing concern.

That gap finally closed late Wednesday night, when New York completed a significant trade with the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire right-hander Freddy Peralta, instantly upgrading a rotation that struggled for consistency during the second half of last season.

Stearns addressed the move shortly after it became official, emphasizing its importance to the club’s long-term plan. “Acquiring Freddy adds another established starter to help lead our rotation,” Stearns said via SNY. “Throughout the offseason, we sought to complement our rotation with another front-end pitcher.”

Why did the Mets prioritize Freddy Peralta now?

New York ranked near the bottom of MLB in rotation ERA after mid-June in 2025, exposing the need for a pitcher capable of anchoring the staff. Peralta, a two-time All-Star, posted a 2.70 ERA over 33 starts last season, offering durability and swing-and-miss ability the Mets lacked.

Freddy Peralta #51 with the Brewers pitches against the Cubs. John Fisher/Getty Images

What does the trade mean for the Mets’ rotation outlook?

Peralta steps in as the de facto ace, joining Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and Devin Williams in a group that now features both depth and top-end upside. His addition raises expectations as the Mets shift their focus from roster construction to postseason contention.

