NY Yankees Rumors: The team reportedly comment on Cody Bellinger’s contract demands

Cody Bellinger has become a key figure in the offseason discussions, with several teams showing interest in acquiring him. Among them, the New York Yankees have reportedly taken a firm position regarding Bellinger’s contract demands.

According to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are steadfast in maintaining their initial offer to Bellinger. “The Yankees seem unwilling to move off their current stance at the price that Cody Bellinger has asked for,” Passan reported. This indicates a potential impasse in negotiations, though the situation remains fluid.

Fans are eager to see if Bellinger will accept the Yankees’ offer or if he will attempt to leverage a more lucrative deal, as his agent, Scott Boras, has reportedly disclosed the financial figures they’re aiming for. The anticipation builds as the offseason unfolds.

While the Yankees keenly pursue Bellinger, they must remain patient as negotiations progress. As they await further developments, the team may start considering alternative strategies to secure the best possible deal for the player who aligns with their ambitions.

Cody Bellinger during a game with the Yankees.

Yankees still have ample time to re-sign Bellinger

Despite the Yankees not announcing a major addition to the roster yet, they are well aware of other names in the market, including the outfielder they reportedly signed amidst the uncertainty surrounding Cody Bellinger.

With this situation in mind, the Yankees understand there is still time to secure Bellinger’s signature. The urgency arises from the possibility that another franchise might offer him a better deal, potentially leading him elsewhere by 2026. However, a potential critical date looms: January 15, 2026, marking the beginning of the international signing period.

While this date doesn’t directly impact Bellinger’s situation, it could be pivotal for the Yankees. This period may prompt them to explore other talent, forcing timely roster decisions. Consequently, pressure mounts on the Yankees to finalize their stance on Bellinger and ensure clarity moving forward.

