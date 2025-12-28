The New York Yankees can’t hide the fact watching Cody Bellinger roam the MLB market as a free agent is driving them crazy. However, the Bronx Bombers are opting to stay busy amid the chaos. On that note, a report indicates they have come to terms with one of the best players in the Mexican League.

Coming off an MVP campaign in the 2025 Mexican League, Nick Torres has made quite an impression on MLB organizations. Such has been his impact that a report around MLB states the 32-year-old is now joining the New York Yankees.

“The New York Yankees have agreed to a contract with outfielder/first baseman Nick Torres, per a team announcement from Algodeneros Union Laguna,” as stated by ClutchPoints. “Talkin’ Yanks later confirmed the report, stating that the 2025 Mexican League MVP had indeed signed with the Yankees. It is worth noting that the Yankees have yet to announce the signing.“

It might be a longshot for him to actually don the pinstripes during the 2026 MLB season, but with uncertainty around Bellinger’s future, nothing can be entirely ruled out in The Bronx.

Cody Bellinger playing for the New York Yankees.

Torres’ numbers behind MVP season

In 86 games with Union Laguna in the Mexican League, Torres recorded 113 hits, 82 runs, 27 home runs, and 79 RBIs. Moreover, Torres slashed for a .347 batting average, .425 OBP, .720 SLG, and 1.155 OPS.

Following his stellar performance in Mexico, the Lakewood, California native played in the Dominican Winter League for the Gigantes del Cibao. There, he registered 4 runs, 4 hits, and 2 RBIs in 4 games. In addition, Torres posted a batting average of .308, a .471 OBP, .462 SLG, and .932 OPS.

After proving he can put up excellent numbers overseas, the Bronx Bombers may now be rolling the dice on Torres. However, in order to earn his spot on an MLB roster, the 32-year-old outfielder/first baseman must make another step forward in his game.