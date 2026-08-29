NY Yankees sign ex-top prospect Jarred Kelenic to minor-league contract from Rangers

Looking to make a splash late in the season, the New York Yankees signed former top prospect Jarred Kelenic following his release from the Texas Rangers.

Expectations around the New York Yankees remain sky-high as the club gears up for another postseason run. While fans eagerly await Aaron Judge’s return from injury—hoping the slugger can bypass a minor-league rehab assignment altogether—the front office made a depth move, adding former top prospect Jarred Kelenic to their Triple-A roster after his release from the Texas Rangers.

Following a 36-game stint split between the Rangers and the Chicago White Sox this season, Kelenic gives New York lower-level outfield insurance that could prove valuable down the stretch.

However, Kelenic will need a quick reset at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to earn a spot on the big-league roster. The 25-year-old outfielder has struggled mightily in 2026, managing just 16 hits, five runs, and a single home run while fanning 31 times across limited action.

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Meanwhile, as the front office reportedly continues to evaluate manager Aaron Boone’s long-term future, strong late-season execution could help solidify his standing in the dugout for 2027 and beyond.

Jarred Kelenic scores from second on a wild pitch and the Rangers have the lead in the ninth pic.twitter.com/y0UjtJimiH — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 28, 2026

Kelenic’s potential impact if called up

In Kelenic, the Yankees acquire a low-risk depth piece who provides late-season utility. His left-handed stroke plays well in front of Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field, while his athleticism makes him a viable late-inning defensive replacement or pinch-running option.

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Because he joined the organization prior to the September 1 deadline, Kelenic remains eligible for the postseason roster if promoted to the 40-man squad. Stash-housing him in Triple-A also gives the Yankees’ development staff an up-close look at his swing mechanics ahead of 2027 spring training.

Selected sixth overall in the 2018 MLB Draft, Kelenic has bounced from the Seattle Mariners to the Atlanta Braves before landing with two separate clubs this season. If New York can help him unlock the pedigree that once made him one of baseball’s top prospects, the risk could yield a high-upside reward.