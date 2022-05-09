The starting pitchers are important, but what about the other pitchers who are in charge of winning a game when the starters are exhausted, that question is related to money. Check here how much they get paid.

Only one relief pitcher is earning more than $30m per year in the MLB

The starting pitchers are the big names of the MLB teams, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, among others. Those names are easily recognized by any baseball fan, but what about the pitchers who help the starters to finish a game, they also deserve a good paycheck.

The bullpen is the small personal army of the starting pitchers, that is were all the relievers stay during a game. Usually a relief pitcher doesn't warm up until needed, they watch the game from the bullpen and when there are issues with the starter the relievers get ready to go into the game.

Most of the big contracts in the MLB are for pitchers, with some exceptions in other positions, but relief pitchers usually have lower base salaries, $700k is the minimum they earn for a year.

Who is the highest paid relief pitcher in the MLB?

David Price is the relief pitcher with the highest base salary, he earns $32,000.00 per year, Price is 36 years old and he is playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers since the 2021 MLB season, his previous teams were Rays, Tigers, Blue Jays and Red Sox.

Another player who earns almost twenty million is Aroldis Chapman with a base salary of $18,000,000 per year, he is a relief and closing pitcher for the New York Yankees. In third place on the list is Craig Kimbrel with $16,000,000 per year.

