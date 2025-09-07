Orioles’ remarkable victory vs Dodgers features a rare coincidence tied to a late legend

Do you believe in magic? Sometimes in sports and in life, it seems that magic can make the impossible become reality. Such was the case in a thrilling matchup where the Baltimore Orioles pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers had commanded a 3-0 lead with two outs in the eighth inning, only to see the Orioles rally and clinch a 4-3 victory.

The Orioles fan base was stricken with sadness following the passing of one of their legends, Davey Johnson, on Saturday. Johnson, a key player in the Orioles’ two World Series victories in the late 1960s, left a lasting legacy. His passing was felt on both sides, as Johnson had also served as a coach for the Dodgers in the late 1990s.

In the aftermath of the Orioles’ extraordinary win at Oriole Park, an astonishing historical coincidence came to light. According to Elias Sports Bureau, this marked only the fourth time since 1961 that the Orioles achieved such a remarkable comeback in Major League Baseball.

“Jackson Holliday’s home run was the fourth instance in the expansion era (since 1961) where the Orioles disrupted a no-hit bid extending 8 2/3 innings or longer. The first occasion of those four? June 7, 1968, with a hit by none other than Davey Johnson, who passed away today,“ former MLB insider Sarah Langs noted on her social media platform X, highlighting the remarkable coincidence of Holliday’s achievement.

Orioles’ struggles against the Dodgers

As the game winds down, there often comes a point where fans feel justified in tuning out, especially when one team has built a seemingly insurmountable lead. However, those who stepped away from this particular matchup would have missed an unexpected twist, as the underdog team mounted an impressive comeback.

This was the scenario for the Orioles and their fans. Initially met with disappointment, the mood shifted dramatically thanks to a clutch home run from Jackson Holiday, which injected a newfound sense of optimism into the game.

Despite the Orioles’ struggles, Holiday delivered an exceptional performance, outshining his teammates throughout the contest. Emmanuel Rivera also added to the effort, driving in two RBIs. However, the team’s overall inconsistency was apparent, as players like pitcher Trevor Rogers struggled, conceding eight hits, two earned runs, one walk, and striking out six.

Orioles honor a legend: Cal Ripken Jr.

Among the illustrious names in Orioles history, few shine as brightly as Cal Ripken Jr. The team paid homage to this MLB legend at Oriole Park, celebrating his historic achievement of playing 2,131 consecutive games. Ripken’s remarkable record continues to stand as a testament to endurance and excellence in Orioles lore.

