Where to watch Farense vs Benfica live in the USA: 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal

Farense and Benfica will face each other in the 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal round of 32. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Benfica enter this Taca de Portugal showdown with urgency, as a sluggish start to the Primeira Liga campaign has left the Lisbon giants well off the pace in the title race and still battling for Champions League qualification, even after back-to-back wins.

With silverware elsewhere looking uncertain, the Taca shapes up as their clearest path to a trophy, adding extra edge to this game against Farense, a mid-table side from Liga Portugal 2. Farense arrive knowing the odds are stacked against them, but they will try to surprise Benfica.

When will the Farense vs Benfica match be played?

Farense play against Benfica in the 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal round of 32 this Tuesday, December 16, with kickoff set for 3:45 PM (ET).

Nicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica – Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Farense vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Farense vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Taca de Portugal clash between Farense and Benfica live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and RTPi.