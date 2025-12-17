Tyreek Hill drops cryptic post after Dolphins bench Tua Tagovailoa

An era has ended in Miami. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to be benched for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season, a move that has now drawn a response from wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

On X, Tyreek Hill posted a peace-sign emoji alongside a GIF commonly used when someone is saying goodbye. The meme shows a person flashing a peace sign before disappearing.

Fans quickly began wondering what the post meant. Some interpreted it as a clear message that Hill could be leaving the Dolphins following the decision to bench Tua Tagovailoa, while others believe he was simply saying goodbye to his quarterback.

A major rebuild looms for the Dolphins

Tyreek Hill’s message leaves room for multiple interpretations. It could signal that he is saying goodbye to the franchise, or that he is relieved by the possibility of playing with a new quarterback in 2026. There is also a strong chance that both scenarios ultimately become reality.

While Hill has been a valuable asset for the Dolphins, his production has declined in recent seasons. He is currently dealing with a significant knee injury, which may cause Miami to hesitate when it comes to keeping him on the roster in 2026.

Benching Tua Tagovailoa also sends a clear message from the AFC East club. The quarterback is still owed $54 million fully guaranteed in 2026, but after failing to achieve meaningful postseason success, the Dolphins may be prepared to move on despite the major financial implications.

With both the team’s QB1 and WR1 potentially on their way out, Miami could be staring at a full-scale rebuild in 2026. While the Dolphins could receive draft compensation for both players, their recent struggles may limit the return, meaning the franchise should temper expectations.

Who will replace Tua Tagovailoa?

According to reports, the Miami Dolphins will start Quinn Ewers over the final three games of the season. The decision comes as a surprise, as the rookie was initially expected to serve as the team’s QB3 behind Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson.

Handing the reins to the former Texas standout is a clear indication that Miami wants to evaluate whether it has found a hidden gem in Ewers. If he delivers solid performances, the Dolphins could justify moving on from Tagovailoa while transitioning to a quarterback on a low-cost rookie contract—a move that could help reset the offense and reshape the franchise’s future.

