Why is Ousmane Dembele not starting for PSG vs Flamengo today in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

Paris Saint‑Germain face Flamengo in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final with one notable absence in their starting lineup. Ousmane Dembele, recently crowned FIFA The Best 2025 winner, will not feature from the outset despite being one of the team’s most decisive attacking weapons.

The absence of their star winger adds intrigue to the clash, forcing Luis Enrique to rely on PSG’s squad depth. Flamengo may look to exploit the change, but the French side has several creative and experienced players ready to maintain pressure in attack.

Despite this challenge, PSG remain confident. Players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Lee Kang-In are expected to lead the offensive effort, supporting the team’s dynamic structure and helping bridge the gap left by Dembele.

Confirmed replacement for Dembele

To cover for Dembele’s absence, Luis Enrique has entrusted Desire Doue with a starting role on the wing. PSG aim to leverage Doue’s agility and energy to retain width and pace in attack, integrating him seamlessly into the 4‑3‑3 formation.

Here is PSG’s confirmed XI for today’s game against Flamengo: Safonov; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire‑Emery; Fabian, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Lee Kang-In, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

