Trending topics:
FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Why is Ousmane Dembele not starting for PSG vs Flamengo today in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

Ousmane Dembele will not start for Paris Saint‑Germain in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final against Flamengo in this decisive clash.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League.
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League.

Paris Saint‑Germain face Flamengo in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final with one notable absence in their starting lineup. Ousmane Dembele, recently crowned FIFA The Best 2025 winner, will not feature from the outset despite being one of the team’s most decisive attacking weapons.

The absence of their star winger adds intrigue to the clash, forcing Luis Enrique to rely on PSG’s squad depth. Flamengo may look to exploit the change, but the French side has several creative and experienced players ready to maintain pressure in attack.

Despite this challenge, PSG remain confident. Players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Lee Kang-In are expected to lead the offensive effort, supporting the team’s dynamic structure and helping bridge the gap left by Dembele.

Advertisement

Confirmed replacement for Dembele

To cover for Dembele’s absence, Luis Enrique has entrusted Desire Doue with a starting role on the wing. PSG aim to leverage Doue’s agility and energy to retain width and pace in attack, integrating him seamlessly into the 4‑3‑3 formation.

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates the team’s fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Here is PSG’s confirmed XI for today’s game against Flamengo: Safonov; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire‑Emery; Fabian, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Lee Kang-In, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Why is Achraf Hakimi not playing today for PSG vs Flamengo in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

see also

Why is Achraf Hakimi not playing today for PSG vs Flamengo in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

Survey

Can PSG win the Intercontinental Cup final without Dembele?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Revealed: Messi’s votes for FIFA The Best 2025 between Dembele, Mbappe, and Yamal
Soccer

Revealed: Messi’s votes for FIFA The Best 2025 between Dembele, Mbappe, and Yamal

Ousmane Dembele wins FIFA The Best 2025: How many do Messi and Ronaldo boast?
Soccer

Ousmane Dembele wins FIFA The Best 2025: How many do Messi and Ronaldo boast?

Why are Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi not playing today for PSG vs Athletic Club in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?
Soccer

Why are Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi not playing today for PSG vs Athletic Club in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

NY Yankees fans stunned by Mets after losing another player to the rivals
MLB

NY Yankees fans stunned by Mets after losing another player to the rivals

Better Collective Logo