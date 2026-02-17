Pablo Lopez opens up on potentially season-ending injury with Twins ahead of WBC

As we approach the commencement of a new MLB regular season, the Minnesota Twins have hit an early snag. With spring training just around the corner, pitcher Pablo Lopez has sustained an injury. Depending on the results from his MRI scans, Lopez might require surgery, effectively ending his season before it even begins.

On the emotional toll of the situation, Lopez opened up about potentially missing the entire season with the Twins. “It’s like going from 100 to 0 in just a moment. I was excited to be home and meet the new manager. But sometimes, you have to face news like this, and as adults, we must navigate these turbulent emotions,“ López told reporters in the wake of his injury report.

Lopez was poised to play a key role in the Twins’ pitching rotation this upcoming season. With his absence, Minnesota will need to look elsewhere for someone to step up and lead a team eager to rebound after a disappointing conclusion to their 2025 MLB season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ll be able to explore potential scenarios from this injury once we obtain a second opinion, that’s the plan,” Lopez noted, outlining his next steps to recover and aim for a healthy return to the Twins.

Pablo Lopez #49 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch.

Advertisement

What is Lopez’s injury?

The initial MRI report revealed that Lopez has a torn UCL. However, the team is seeking a second opinion, as the preliminary diagnosis did not clarify if surgery would be necessary for his recovery.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Twins reportedly sign former NY Yankees’ Latin American hitter

If surgery is required, Lopez would miss the entire regular season. This is a scenario the Twins hope to avoid, as the organization holds significant trust in López to help meet their goals in the approaching season.

Advertisement

Potential adjustments in the pitching rotation

To assess the impact of Lopez’s possible season-long absence, here are the potential adjustments to the Twins’ pitching rotation ahead of Opening Day:

Joe Ryan: Promoted to the Opening Day starter role.

Bailey Ober: Solidified as the No. 2 starter, with hopes for a “bounce-back” performance following a 2025 hip issue.

Zebby Matthews & David Festa: Originally competing for the fifth spot, they are now effectively confirmed for the rotation.

Taj Bradley & Mick Abel: Acquired during the 2025 “fire sale” trades (involving Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran), both are in camp and expected to take on substantial innings immediately.

Advertisement

Advertisement