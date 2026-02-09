MLB Rumors: Twins reportedly sign former NY Yankees’ Latin American hitter

As spring training camps approach, Major League Baseball franchises are finalizing last-minute roster additions for the upcoming season. In line with this trend, the Minnesota Twins have reportedly added a former New York Yankees player from Colombia.

According to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, the Twins have signed Gio Urshela to a minor league contract ahead of spring training. This decision provides the team with the chance to evaluate a player who spent three impactful years with the Yankees during his career.

Last season, Urshela played with the Oakland Athletics, but amidst the team’s struggles in 2025, he was not retained for the 2026 MLB season. Now, Urshela will aim to make his mark with the Twins, a team eager to rebound in the upcoming campaign.

Urshela’s addition to the minor league pool could offer the Twins a seasoned player for the coming season. However, his place in the majors will hinge on his performance during spring training, as a spot is not yet guaranteed.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees runs to first.

Twins’ offseason additions

Signing Urshela adds to the Twins’ offseason efforts to strengthen their roster. These strategic moves are designed to help the team make a comeback in the 2026 MLB season.

Here are the Twins’ offseason signings for next season:

Majors: Josh Bell (1B/DH): Signed a one-year, $7 million contract with a 2027 option. Victor Caratini (C): Agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal to serve as the primary backup and potential platoon partner for Ryan Jeffers. Taylor Rogers (RP): The veteran left-hander signed a one-year, $2 million contract, marking a return to his former team.

Minors: Orlando Arcia (INF): Joined on a minor-league deal in early January to compete for a utility bench spot. Eduardo Salazar (RHP): Signed a minor-league contract on February 4. Matt Bowman (RHP): Returns to the organization on a minor-league deal to vie for a bullpen role.



With these acquisitions, the Twins aim to make a significant impact in the MLB next season. While the fanbase is hopeful, much depends on the efforts of the coaching staff, now led by former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton.

