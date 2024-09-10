Trending topics:
MLB

Padres' star Luis Arraez approaches unbelievable no-strikeout streak

San Diego Padres star hitter Luis Arraez is showcasing incredible skill at the plate, building a historic streak without striking out in the MLB.

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres hits a double in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
© Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty ImagesLuis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres hits a double in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

By Alexander Rosquez

Luis Arraez, designated hitter for the San Diego Padres, continues a historic streak that began in late August and has extended into September. He is also the batting leader and is determined to lead his team to the MLB postseason.

On Sunday, Arraez went 3-for-5 with a run scored in a 7-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants. But more importantly, he avoided strikeouts, extending a streak that has put him in the history books.

Arraez has racked up 115 consecutive plate appearances without a strikeout. His last strikeout dates back to Aug. 10. Since the All-Star break, he has struck out just twice and recorded five three-hit games.

Advertisement

According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Arraez’s streak is now the fourth-longest in the majors since 2000. However, he still has a long way to go to reach the record of 170 strikeout-free appearances set by Tony Gwynn with the Padres in 1995.

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres scores a run on a single off the bat of Manny Machado against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres scores a run on a single off the bat of Manny Machado against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Postseason fight tightens for Padres

Despite Arraez’s strong performance, the Padres couldn’t get the win Sunday. Starter Joe Musgrove struggled early on, and the team fell behind by six runs. This was San Diego’s third loss in four days.

“These losses are not nice,” Musgrove said. “But to be down 7-1 and struggling to get back into the game within a run of each other is a sign of a good team. If we continue like this, we will be on the winning side in some of those games. But we feel good… We think we’re in a good position.”

Advertisement

The Padres still hold the top spot in the National League Wild Card. However, their lead over the Braves and Mets, tied for the final playoff spot, has been reduced to just two games. That’s the shortest distance the Padres have had from the postseason cutoff since Aug. 5.

A difficult challenge is approaching for Arraez

Arraez’s ability to make the most of his contact will be tested starting Tuesday in Seattle. The Mariners are the team that allows the lowest batting average on balls in play (.264) in the majors.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Yankees' Aaron Boone makes clear statement addressing Nestor Cortes' frustration
MLB

Yankees' Aaron Boone makes clear statement addressing Nestor Cortes' frustration

Kyle Shanahan reveals decision process for Christian McCaffrey’s Week 2 game availability
NFL

Kyle Shanahan reveals decision process for Christian McCaffrey’s Week 2 game availability

WNBA: Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese gives a timeline for her recovery from wrist injury
Sports

WNBA: Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese gives a timeline for her recovery from wrist injury

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight could be canceled at the last minute
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight could be canceled at the last minute

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo