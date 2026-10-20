Pat Murphy reflects on Brewers’ mentality after sweeping Dodgers to reach the World Series

Pat Murphy’s Milwaukee Brewers took down the Los Angeles Dodgers and will now face the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

One of the biggest surprises of the 2026 MLB season has undoubtedly come from the Milwaukee Brewers. They swept the Los Angeles Dodgers to secure a spot in the upcoming World Series, and Pat Murphy knows his players’ mentality was one of the key factors behind their achievement.

“We went in there ready. We went in there with the feeling of: let’s play pitch-to-pitch in the now and see who wins,” Murphy said, per The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

The strategy, at least from an emotional standpoint, worked exceptionally well. Milwaukee won four consecutive games, swept the reigning MLB champions, and will now look to cap off a remarkable season by capturing the ultimate prize.

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Chasing their first World Series title

The Milwaukee Brewers are hunting for that elusive first-ever World Series title, looking to end one of the longest championship droughts in Major League Baseball. In their franchise history, the Crew has only made it to the Fall Classic once, back in 1982.

Manager Pat Murphy #00 of the Milwaukee Brewers removes Shane Drohan.

Known as Harvey’s Wallbangers, that legendary 1982 squad pushed the St. Louis Cardinals all the way to a deciding Game 7 before falling just short with a 3–4 series record. Across those seven games, Milwaukee batted .269 with 64 hits, 5 home runs, and 33 total runs scored, but the franchise hasn’t returned to the World Series stage since.

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Now, the Brewers are desperate to finally rewrite that history, break their 0-for-1 Fall Classic record, and bring the Commissioner’s Trophy to American Family Field for the first time ever.

World Series schedule

The 2026 World Series showdown between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays kicks off at American Family Field in Milwaukee for Game 1 on Friday, October 23, and Game 2 on Saturday, October 24.

The series then shifts to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg for Game 3 on Monday, October 26, Game 4 on Tuesday, October 27, and a potential Game 5 on Wednesday, October 28. If the battle for the trophy goes the distance, it returns to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Friday, October 30, and a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday, October 31.

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Key takeaways