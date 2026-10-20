Report: Aaron Boone returning as NY Yankees manager in 2027, no extension planned

Following the New York Yankees' early exit in the ALDS, manager Aaron Boone is expected to return for the 2027 season, entering the final year of his contract.

Few figures in the New York Yankees organization faced as much fan scrutiny down the stretch as manager Aaron Boone. While a recent poll of over 11,000 fans showed that more than 80% favor a managerial change, the reality inside the front office tells a vastly different story.

According to WFAN’s Sal Licata, the Yankees plan to keep Boone at the helm of their coaching staff for next season, a report quickly backed up across social media by major MLB insiders, including ESPN‘s Jeff Passan.

Along with public backing from general manager Brian Cashman prior to their postseason elimination, Boone has contractual leverage on his side: he is entering the final year of his current deal. The Yankees appear content to let that agreement run its course through next season rather than making an immediate change.

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At the same time, the front office is looking abroad to bolster its roster, with scouts closely monitoring overseas talent, including high school pitching phenom Shoki Oda out of Japan. The impending moves create plenty of intrigue around the organization’s winter blueprint.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout.

Is there a potential contract extension for Boone?

While Licata confirmed Boone’s return for next year, he noted that the manager is not in line for a contract extension. Those comments sets up the 2027 season to potentially be Boone’s last managing the Bronx Bombers.

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As the front office evaluates its 2027 roster, third base remains a key area of focus. With Post columnist Joel Sherman reporting on a potential departure for Ryan McMahon, the Yankees could turn to Japanese standout Teruaki Sato of the Hanshin Tigers as a high-upside alternative.

A report emerged regarding Yankees’ owner upset

According to YES Network anchor Michael Kay, managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner was visibly fuming following the Yankees’ postseason exit at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

While the mood across the clubhouse and front office remains tense, the organization is banking on an aggressive offseason overhaul to retool the roster and position the franchise for a deep postseason run in 2027.

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Key takeaways

Reports confirm the Yankees plan to keep Aaron Boone as manager next season.

as manager next season. However, there is not a contract extension expected for Boone.

expected for Boone. Managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner was visibly fuming after New York’s playoff exit.