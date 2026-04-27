Paul DeJong issues promotion ultimatum to NY Yankees as opt-out date looms

As the New York Yankees prepare for their upcoming MLB series against the Texas Rangers, they are closely monitoring Paul DeJong’s current contract situation. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, DeJong has alerted the Yankees of his intention to opt out at the end of the month unless he’s promoted.

“Paul DeJong has informed the Yankees that he plans to opt out at the month’s end if he is not added to the major league roster,” Heyman reported regarding the veteran player’s future with the team.

With just three days remaining for the Yankees to make a decision, DeJong has issued an ultimatum regarding his status with the first team. If he opt out, DeJong may explore opportunities with other franchises this season.

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In light of Giancarlo Stanton’s absence and Jose Caballero’s rising performance, DeJong’s potential exit has sparked diverse reactions on social media. However, the team still has time to decide.

Paul DeJong homers off Carson Coleman pic.twitter.com/mGxtijBobO — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 16, 2026

Path to a 26-man roster spot for DeJong

Reports suggest that Anthony Volpe is poised to return by the end of April, coinciding with the decision deadline on DeJong. Depending on Volpe’s condition, a spot might open for the veteran in the 26-man roster.

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However, Volpe’s anticipated return to shortstop could place Caballero in a utility role on the bench, a scenario DeJong may find unsuitable, as it offers no other roster position for him.

DeJong’s Triple-A performance

Given that DeJong’s inclusion in the Yankees’ current plans appears unlikely, he may seek opportunities elsewhere if he opts out. His Triple-A statistics hint at value for other major league teams:

Triple-A Stats: Games Played: 22 Home Runs: 6 OPS: .900 Batting Average: .213 On-Base Percentage: .359



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