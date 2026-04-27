NY Yankees weigh roster shuffling as Giancarlo Stanton sidelined and Jose Caballero heats up

The New York Yankees are set to face the Texas Rangers in the series opener on Monday. Ahead of this crucial matchup, Giancarlo Stanton will be sidelined, prompting manager Aaron Boone to call up Jose Caballero.

The Yankees are opting not to place Stanton on the 10-day injured list, suggesting a quicker-than-expected return. According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, “It looks like they’ll play a pitcher short this series to give Stanton a chance to return sooner than if they had put him on the 10-day IL,” he shared on social media following Caballero’s promotion for the Rangers series.

While Boone expressed surprise at the Boston Red Sox’s decision to fire Alex Cora, the Yankees are focused on maintaining their momentum, evidenced by their 18-10 record as they aim to secure a postseason spot and contend for the title.

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Stanton’s season impact so far

With Caballero stepping into the lineup during Stanton’s recovery, it’s worth noting that Stanton has experienced a slow start this season. Across 24 games, he has tallied just three home runs, eight runs scored, and 14 RBIs in 90 at-bats.

Giancarlo Stanton exited the game after running to third base pic.twitter.com/9Mv0OsqKjh — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 25, 2026

These figures reflect a sluggish beginning to the regular season, a contrast to his standout performance in 2024, as he has experienced a decline over the past two seasons.

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Caballero’s potential impact on the Yankees

Jose Caballero has gone from being a “utility depth” player to a significant contributor for the Yankees. With Anthony Volpe rehabbing from injury, Caballero has stepped up in key moments recently.

Renowned for his base-stealing prowess, Caballero leads the team with 11 stolen bases. Remarkably, he has matched Stanton’s home run count and has hit safely in each of his last seven games, underscoring his potential impact in the lineup.