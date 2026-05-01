Don Mattingly sets winning tone as Phillies show signs of life

Don Mattingly is stepping into his new role with a fierce competitive spirit, determined to guide the Philadelphia Phillies back to their winning ways after a difficult start to the 2026 season. Taking over as interim manager, he made it clear that he expects the best from his roster, stating: “I expect to win every game I play. That’s the way I look at it.”

The experienced MLB figure believes the team’s recent struggles are just a temporary lapse for a group that has historically seen significant success on the diamond. “I don’t think you see a team like this that’s had the success that they’ve had that they just think — all of a sudden we can’t play,” he noted regarding the club’s resilience.

Mattingly emphasized that despite the rough patch, the locker room remains focused on the postseason, dismissing any idea that the players have given up on the year. He described the remaining schedule as a “daily march” where the team must “grind every day” to stack up the wins necessary to climb the standings.

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Mattingly’s impact and the Phillies’ climb from the bottom

Since taking the reins from Rob Thomson on April 28, Mattingly has already provided a spark, leading the Phillies to a three-game winning streak and their first series win since mid-April. He currently holds a 3-0 record as the interim skipper, a perfect start for a team that was previously tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 9-19.

Don Mattingly said “he wants to put the best club out on the field”.



Praised Brandon Marsh and said he’s essentially forced his way into the lineup every night with his ABs despite the platoon. #Phillies pic.twitter.com/VnupyXOTlu — Cory Nidoh (@Cory_Nidoh) April 29, 2026

The Phillies now sit at 12-19 and occupy fourth place in the National League East, trailing the division-leading Atlanta Braves. While the overall winning percentage of .387 remains low, the recent momentum suggests the “winning tone” set by Mattingly is beginning to take hold as they fight to escape the bottom of the division.

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Offensively, Brandon Marsh has been the most consistent threat at the plate, leading the team with a solid .303 batting average through the first month of action. Alongside Marsh, Kyle Schwarber continues to provide the power, leading the club with 11 home runs and 20 RBIs as the team looks to sustain this newfound offensive life.