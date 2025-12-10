Pete Alonso signs with Baltimore: Orioles’ depth chart updated for 2026 MLB season

Pete Alonso is reportedly leaving the New York Mets to join the Baltimore Orioles, finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The blockbuster move immediately reshapes the balance of power in the American League East.

The slugging first baseman, known for his consistent power and leadership, now becomes a centerpiece in Baltimore’s lineup. His arrival adds another layer of depth to an Orioles team already brimming with young talent and postseason ambitions.

For the Mets, Alonso’s departure marks the end of an era. The franchise loses one of its most recognizable stars, while Baltimore gains a proven run producer who can anchor the middle of the order for years to come.

Orioles projected 2026 lineup

With Pete Alonso at first base, Baltimore’s offense takes on a new look for 2026. His presence at first base forces some adjustments in the depth chart, but the projected lineup still balances star power and young talent, making the Orioles one of the toughest teams in the AL East.

Pete Alonso closes his chapter with the Mets and begins a new era with the Baltimore Orioles. John Fisher/Getty Images

Projected lineup:

Jackson Holliday – 2B Taylor Ward – LF Gunnar Henderson – SS Pete Alonso – 1B Adley Rutschman – C Jordan Westburg – 3B Coby Mayo – DH Colton Cowser – CF Dylan Beavers – RF

This projected lineup looks strong to open the 2026 season, but adjustments are expected depending on matchups and any additional moves Baltimore makes this winter.

Alonso’s presence reshapes Orioles’ outlook

Regardless of how roles shift, Alonso’s presence makes the Orioles’ offense deeper and more versatile, ensuring Baltimore enters the new MLB season as one of the toughest teams in the AL East.

