How does Pete Alonso’s Orioles contract compare to Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies extension?

The biggest storyline in the MLB offseason has now written its ending—and it’s a plot twist. Pete Alonso has signed a ground-breaking contract with the Baltimore Orioles, crushing the New York Mets’ heart. Now, many fans wonder how his new deal stacks up against Kyle Schwarber’s $150 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

As soon as Schwarber signed with the Phillies, Alonso found the perfect blueprint for his new contract in MLB. Now, the star power hitter has put pen to paper on a very similar deal, though with the O’s. Clearly, Alonso drew inspiration from Schwarber’s deal in Philadelphia.

As reported by insider Jeff Passan, Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million contract with the Orioles. Now, he’ll make $31 million per season. Schwarber, on the other hand, signed for five years at a $30 million salary with the Phillies. Alonso may have used the fact that he will be 31 next season, whereas Schwarber will be 33, as leverage to get that $1 million salary pay raise.

Alonso’s contract drama

Selected with the 64th overall pick in 2016 by the Mets, Alonso had spent his entire MLB career in Queens. However, his years in New York have been characterized by dramatic winters. Last Februray, Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million extension.

Still, he opted out of the final season of the contract and $24 million to become a free agent. With him in full control of his destiny in MLB, Alonso has now shown his hand. Far from having Queens, he had an ace up his sleeve in the form of a ticket to Baltimore.

If Schwarber had been the biggest winner on Day 2 of Winter Meetings, Alonso has only raised the bar with his multimillionaire announcement on Day 3.

Where do the Mets go now?

If missing out on the MLB postseason because of a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on the final day of the regular season wasn’t heartbreaking enough, the Mets are now truly testing their fans’ patience.

In the blink of an eye, the fanbase has watched Brandon Nimmo (traded to the Texas Rangers), Edwin Diaz (signed in free agency by the LA Dodgers), and now Pete Alonso pack their bags and leave Queens. Needless to say, David Stearns and Steve Cohen must make moves, or their seats’ temperature will reach dangerously high digits.

