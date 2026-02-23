Philadelphia Phillies highest-paid players in 2026: Biggest salaries on the roster

Payroll tells its own story in Philly. As the Philadelphia Phillies gear up for 2026, the numbers behind the roster reveal where the franchise has placed its biggest bets and which contracts now shape expectations.

Long-term deals handed out in recent seasons continue to define the financial landscape. From franchise cornerstones to high-profile free-agent signings, the top salaries reflect both ambition and urgency in a competitive National League.

In a market that demands October baseball, spending is rarely quiet. The Phillies’ highest-paid players in 2026 offer a snapshot of strategy, risk and star power—all tied to the pressure that comes with a heavyweight MLB payroll.

Who are the highest-paid Phillies in 2026?

As the 2026 season shapes up, the Philadelphia Phillies carry one of the heftier payrolls and a handful of star contracts dominate the ledger. According to Spotrac and payroll trackers, Zack Wheeler sits atop the list with a $42 million salary.

Zack Wheeler of the Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day in 2026 (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This makes him not just the Phillies’ highest-paid player but one of baseball’s most compensated starters this year. Behind his earnings are the bats and gloves that have defined the Phillies’ identity in recent seasons.

Wheels turn to Kyle Schwarber, whose new long-term contract pays him about $30 million in 2026 as one of the game’s premier designated hitters. Not far behind are middle infield dynamo Trea Turner with $27.2 million and perennial face of the franchise Bryce Harper with $25.3 million.

Rounding out the top five is veteran right-hander Aaron Nola, whose $24-plus million salary reflects a long-term commitment from Philadelphia to its rotation alongside Wheeler. Together, these contracts illustrate where they placed their financial chips.

Player Position Luxury tax Type Zack Wheeler SP $42 million Extension Kyle Schwarber DH $30 million Free agent Trea Turner SS $27.2 million Free agent Bryce Harper 1B $25.3 million Free agent Aaron Nola SP $24.5 million Free agent Taijuan Walker SP $18 million Free agent J.T. Realmuto C $15 million Free agent Jesús Luzardo SP $11 million Arbitration 4 Brad Keller RP $11 million Free agent Alec Bohm 3B $10.2 million Arbitration 3 Adolis García RF $10 million Free agent Jose Alvarado RP $8.5 million Extension (Arbitration) Jhoan Duran RP $7.5 million Arbitration 2 Bryson Stott 2B $5.9 million Arbitration 2 Cristopher Sanchez SP $5.6 million Extension (Pre-arbitration) (Source: Spotrac)

