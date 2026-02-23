Trending topics:
MLB

Philadelphia Phillies highest-paid players in 2026: Biggest salaries on the roster

Big contracts define expectations in 2026, and the Philadelphia Phillies are no exception. From aces on the mound to sluggers in the lineup, the payroll tells a story of ambition and serious financial bets.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025.
© Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesZack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025.

Payroll tells its own story in Philly. As the Philadelphia Phillies gear up for 2026, the numbers behind the roster reveal where the franchise has placed its biggest bets and which contracts now shape expectations.

Long-term deals handed out in recent seasons continue to define the financial landscape. From franchise cornerstones to high-profile free-agent signings, the top salaries reflect both ambition and urgency in a competitive National League.

In a market that demands October baseball, spending is rarely quiet. The Phillies’ highest-paid players in 2026 offer a snapshot of strategy, risk and star power—all tied to the pressure that comes with a heavyweight MLB payroll.

Who are the highest-paid Phillies in 2026?

As the 2026 season shapes up, the Philadelphia Phillies carry one of the heftier payrolls and a handful of star contracts dominate the ledger. According to Spotrac and payroll trackers, Zack Wheeler sits atop the list with a $42 million salary.

Zack Wheeler of the Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day in 2026 (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Zack Wheeler of the Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day in 2026 (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This makes him not just the Phillies’ highest-paid player but one of baseball’s most compensated starters this year. Behind his earnings are the bats and gloves that have defined the Phillies’ identity in recent seasons.

Wheels turn to Kyle Schwarber, whose new long-term contract pays him about $30 million in 2026 as one of the game’s premier designated hitters. Not far behind are middle infield dynamo Trea Turner with $27.2 million and perennial face of the franchise Bryce Harper with $25.3 million.

Rounding out the top five is veteran right-hander Aaron Nola, whose $24-plus million salary reflects a long-term commitment from Philadelphia to its rotation alongside Wheeler. Together, these contracts illustrate where they placed their financial chips.

PlayerPositionLuxury taxType
Zack WheelerSP$42 millionExtension
Kyle SchwarberDH$30 millionFree agent
Trea TurnerSS$27.2 millionFree agent
Bryce Harper1B$25.3 millionFree agent
Aaron NolaSP$24.5 millionFree agent
Taijuan WalkerSP$18 millionFree agent
J.T. RealmutoC$15 millionFree agent
Jesús LuzardoSP$11 millionArbitration 4
Brad KellerRP$11 millionFree agent
Alec Bohm3B$10.2 millionArbitration 3
Adolis GarcíaRF$10 millionFree agent
Jose AlvaradoRP$8.5 millionExtension (Arbitration)
Jhoan DuranRP$7.5 millionArbitration 2
Bryson Stott2B$5.9 millionArbitration 2
Cristopher SanchezSP$5.6 millionExtension (Pre-arbitration)
(Source: Spotrac)
