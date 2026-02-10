Phillies eye starting pitching amid Nick Castellanos uncertainty as spring training nears

The Philadelphia Phillies may not be done building their roster for the season, especially with questions around Nick Castellanos and his uncertain role. As pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, Fla., many expected the rotation to settle, but the team is still exploring options to strengthen its starting pitching.

Concerns remain with the current rotation. Andrew Painter has yet to earn a full-time spot, Taijuan Walker has been inconsistent, and Zack Wheeler’s status remains uncertain, a reality that underscores the painful truth Rob Thomson acknowledged heading into next season.

According to insider Bob Nightengale, “Dave Dombrowski says the Phillies will look for starting pitching depth this spring and anticipates there will be more trade activity than usual with the late developing free-agent market.” This shows the team is actively seeking reinforcements as spring training begins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How will the Phillies address rotation concerns?

With multiple uncertainties at the top and middle of the rotation, Philadelphia may turn to trades, free-agent pickups, or internal competition to fill the gaps. The clock is ticking as the team aims to stay competitive in a stacked National League East.

Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies after hitting a two-RBI double on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Advertisement

Can late additions improve the Phillies’ playoff chances?

see also NY Yankees make subtle roster move, add versatile infielder from Athletics

The team still has access to a variety of starting pitchers who could make an immediate impact. If Dombrowski can secure even one or two quality arms before opening day, the Phillies could stabilize their rotation and better manage the pressure of the 2026 season. Castellanos’ situation adds an extra layer of uncertainty, making roster decisions even more urgent.

Advertisement

SurveyHow should the Phillies approach their rotation this spring? How should the Phillies approach their rotation this spring? already voted 0 people