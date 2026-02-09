Rob Thomson delivers a painful truth about Zack Wheeler’s status ahead of the Phillies’ next season

Rob Thomson had to be honest about Zack Wheeler so Philadelphia Phillies fans don’t get false hopes. The pitcher will likely not be ready for the first game of the 2026 season. It’s not the end of the world, but it’s also not the ideal way for the team to open a new season.

“Zack Wheeler likely won’t be ready for Opening Day, but they’re hopeful he’ll be back shortly after,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said, according to Bob Nightengale in a post on X.

