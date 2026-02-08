Phillies reportedly secure former NY Yankees player re-signing amid uncertainty surrounding Nick Castellanos

There is a considerable amount of uncertainty surrounding the future of Nick Castellanos with the Philadelphia Phillies. Several MLB teams were expected to make offers for the outfielder, and while interest has been reported, no action has been taken as of yet. Meanwhile, the Phillies have reportedly bolstered their roster ahead of spring training with a former New York Yankees player.

According to a report from The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies have re-signed veteran pitcher Lou Trivino for the upcoming season. Trivino, who contributed notably to the team’s late-season push last year, is set to return after a strong stint with the team.

With Trivino’s return, the Phillies gain depth in their pitching rotation. In 10 games last season, he posted an impressive 2.00 ERA, allowed zero home runs, and conceded only three runs and six hits.

Trivino is gearing up for his seventh MLB season. Before his time with the Phillies, he spent five years with the Oakland Athletics and made brief appearances with the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants.

Lou Trivino #57 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches.

What’s the current situation with Castellanos?

The situation with Castellanos is one of the pressing concerns for the Phillies as spring training approaches. Team president Dave Dombrowski has suggested that Castellanos needs a change of scenery, as he is not part of the team’s plans moving forward.

One of the challenges impeding a trade has been Castellanos’ contract. His current deal poses a hurdle, with the final year of his five-year contract setting him up to earn $20 million in 2026.

Reported offer for Castellanos

In the backdrop of these trade discussions, the Pittsburgh Pirates have been identified as potential suitors for Castellanos. A recent trade proposal from FanSided outlines a scenario in which the Phillies would pay $10 million of his salary in exchange for catching prospect Edgleen Perez.

With spring training camp commencing on February 16 in Clearwater, both Castellanos and Trivino are slated to be part of the roster. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining Castellanos’ fate with the club, as his current fit with the Phillies appears increasingly untenable.

