Freddy Peralta makes surprising admission after first NY Mets bullpen session

The transition of Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets officially began on the field this week, as the veteran right-hander threw his first bullpen session of spring training.

While the session itself was light and controlled, it marked the start of Peralta’s adjustment to a new organization, a new coaching staff, and a different pitching philosophy.

“When I got over here, they knew all my stuff and a lot of things that I got surprised by, but that’s good,” Peralta admitted, according to New York Post reporter Mike Puma, referencing how detailed the Mets’ preparation was even before he arrived in camp.

Mets focus on communication, not changing Peralta

Rather than trying to alter Peralta’s approach, the Mets’ pitching staff has focused on understanding what has made him successful. “It’s been very comfortable, because they have been asking me how I do things and how I do my stuff,” Peralta said.

Freddy Peralta #51 with the Milwaukee Brewers throws in the bullpen. John Fisher/Getty Images

He added, “It’s not like, ‘We have this new idea, and I think you can do this now.’ They are not trying to change somebody. They are just trying to communicate and it will help to keep me doing what I have been doing.”

Comfortable start to camp, clear focus

Peralta said his early days in the Mets’ clubhouse have been positive, noting familiar faces from around the league and a welcoming environment. “I’m just focusing on what I need to do and meeting everybody,” Peralta said. “Get my workouts done and try to stay healthy.”

