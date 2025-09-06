Phillies kid and dad get big surprise from Marcus Lemonis after Harrison Bader HR ball drama

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Marlins 9-3, but the victory wasn’t what caught fans’ attention. Instead, it was a Harrison Bader home run ball that a father handed to his son — only for an upset woman to snatch it away. Now, the family is set to receive something far bigger from Marcus Lemonis.

After the incident went viral online through multiple videos, the millionaire businessman offered to send the father and son to the World Series with all expenses paid — plus an RV.

“I’ll send this young man and his family to the MLB World Series on me. Oh and you just won an RV as well,” Lemonis wrote on his personal X account. The post racked up more than 90,000 likes in less than half a day.

More gifts from Harrison Bader

Bader heard about the drama in the stands, and the Phillies designated him to present the boy with a signed ball and bat — a gift that easily topped a simple home run ball. With the additional presents from Lemonis, the child suddenly has much more to cherish.

The Marlins also stepped in, handing the boy a gift bag once they learned of the incident. “I’m so sorry. This is for you,” a team representative told him, a gesture that was quickly recognized and appreciated by Phillies fans.

As for the woman at the center of the controversy, she hasn’t issued any statement and it’s unclear if she’ll receive anything like a signed ball. It’s not the first time MLB has seen this type of situation, and usually the victims come away with bigger rewards.

