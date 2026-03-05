Oilers reportedly showing interest in Maple Leafs forward ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring options to add depth at center as the NHL trade deadline looms Friday at 3 p.m. EST. While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl form a formidable duo, general manager Ken Holland is looking to bolster the supporting cast for a deep playoff push.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs struggling this season and currently nine points outside a playoff spot, it’s likely Toronto will be sellers at the deadline. One player generating significant interest is versatile forward Nicolas Roy, who has caught the attention of Edmonton and potentially other contenders.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the Oilers have been evaluating multiple Leafs forwards, including Roy. “About a month ago, I mentioned that Roy and OEL (Oliver Ekman-Larsson) are guys that the Oilers are looking at or fit what they’re looking at specifically,” Pagnotta said. “Lo and behold, those are the guys they’ve been looking at.”

Cap space and roster flexibility are key

Edmonton recently acquired defenseman Connor Murphy from Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a second-round pick, which addressed their immediate defensive need. That move also opened some cap room to explore forward options. Pagnotta noted that Andrew Mangiapane being placed on waivers freed up roughly $1.5 million, giving the Oilers more flexibility for additional deals.

Nicolas Roy #55 of the Maple Leafs skates against the Capitals. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Janmark’s long-term injured reserve status also adds roughly $2 million in cap space, putting Edmonton in a better position to manage salary retention if a trade with Toronto moves forward.

“If you’re Edmonton, and you’re right up against the cap, it’s a lot easier to free up another $600-700K to bring on someone like Scott Laughton at $775K if the Leafs eat half of his $1.5 million,” Pagnotta explained.

