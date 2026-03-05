NY Mets’ Carson Benge opens up on the ‘mental grind’ of his first Big League camp

The buzz surrounding the New York Mets‘ roster extends far beyond the established stars in Citi Field’s clubhouse. As the 2026 season approaches, non-roster invitee Carson Benge has emerged as a legitimate candidate for the Opening Day roster, turning heads with a string of professional at-bats and a high-IQ approach to the “mental grind” of spring training.

Benge’s impact has been significant enough to move him into the center of the postgame media scrum. When asked about the pressure of fighting for a big-league debut, the 23-year-old outfielder maintained a poised demeanor, emphasizing a process-oriented mindset over the box score results.

“I felt like I came in trying to be myself, and I feel like I have,” Benge told reporters following Wednesday’s exhibition against Team Israel. “I come in every day and put in the work. Whatever happens is in God’s hands, I can’t control it. I’m just taking it one day at a time.” Manager Carlos Mendoza was quick to echo that sentiment, praising the prospect’s maturity in high-leverage counts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the Mets look to solidify their outfield depth, with names like Bo Bichete who revealed what he anticipates from Phillies fans in visit to Philadelphia, Benge represents a potential homegrown solution. With a balanced blend of discipline and emerging power, the top prospect’s ascent could provide the spark the Mets need to navigate a crowded NL East race.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Benge untroubled by left-on-left matchups

While many young left-handed hitters struggle against same-side pitching, Benge has displayed a rare comfort level regardless of who is on the mound. When pressed on his preference for facing righties versus lefties, Benge’s response was characteristically blunt, highlighting the confidence that has fueled his rapid climb through the system.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets teammate of Juan Soto reveals surprising decision, earning great comments from fans

“I don’t really think about it too much,” Benge said of his approach. “Honestly, it doesn’t matter to me who’s up there. I just try to do my best to win the battle.” That “anytime, anywhere” mentality was on full display Wednesday when he drove a 1-2 breaking ball over the fence, proving he can thrive even when a pitcher has the tactical advantage.

Advertisement

Benge’s 2026 spring campaign

The standout moment of Benge’s spring came yesterday with an opposite-field solo home run against Team Israel. The blast was enough for Mendoza to double down on his praise, noting that Benge’s ability to drive the ball with authority in two-strike counts is “exactly what this team looks for.”

Here are Benge’s spring training statistics so far:

At-Bats (AB) 14

Batting Average (AVG) .286

Home Runs (HR) 1

Runs Batted In (RBI) 1

Stolen Bases (SB) 1

OPS .740

Advertisement

Advertisement