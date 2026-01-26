Phillies’ projected outfield and bench after Harrison Bader signs $20.5 million deal with the Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies now have to plan their outfield for the 2026 MLB season without Harrison Bader, who will play center field for the San Francisco Giants. In the current projected lineup, that position would be filled by Justin Crawford.

The projected outfield alignment was shared by Jeff Kerr on X (@jeffkerrphl_): “Brandon Marsh/Otto Kemp LF, Justin Crawford CF, Adolis García RF.” He also projected the potential outfield bench players: “Johan Rojas, Bryan De La Cruz, Gabriel Rincones, Pedro León.”

On Crawford stepping into that role, Jody McDonald wrote on X: “At two years and $20 million, Harrison Bader should be a Phillie, not a Giant. Puts a little more pressure on Justin Crawford as a center fielder for 2026,” suggesting the former Phillie was affordable on the market and the team chose to move on.

Crawford emerges as the frontrunner in center field

Kerr, McDonald, and several other analysts are not alone in projecting Crawford as the center fielder. NBC Sports Philadelphia writer Cole Weintraub also noted that center field is now expected to be Crawford’s permanent role, and that Bader was seeking more playing time than the Phillies could offer.

“Since the offseason began, the Phillies have shifted their outlook in center field, committing to Justin Crawford as their primary option entering 2026. With Crawford expected to take on an everyday role, Philadelphia was unlikely to match an offer shaped by Bader’s leverage in a thin center field market,” Weintraub wrote.

Phillies fans were not thrilled with the news of Bader’s departure, especially considering that last season he posted a better batting average than several teammates in the postseason and finished the year hitting .277 with 17 home runs and 124 hits in a limited number of games.

“At $10.25 AAV, the Bader deal is very team friendly. The defense is easily worth that price alone, and if he can continue to tap into last year’s bat speed increase, it becomes a major steal,” wrote Matthew Knauer of the Daily Bruin on X.