Phillies rumors: A former RHP from last season is reportedly on the trading block for the offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies recognize that several players in the free agency market could potentially join their roster for the next season, necessitating the creation of space for these new additions.

By Santiago Tovar

Philadelphia Phillies' players on the mound.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesPhiladelphia Phillies' players on the mound.

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the next season with a clear objective: to rebound after a disappointing postseason exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite a spectacular regular season, the Phillies failed to advance to the National League Championship Series (NLCS), leaving their fans yearning for more.

Determined to win back their fans’ favor, the team is generating significant buzz about potential changes to their roster. New additions are anticipated, along with possible departures, and a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicates that Matt Strahm might be among those leaving.

Passan notes, “The best reliever available is Matt Strahm, who is likely to be traded by Philadelphia.” However, this potential move will require close scrutiny by other teams in the league.

Strahm has consistently showcased his talent with the Phillies over the past three years, solidifying himself as a key pitcher with a commendable 2.74 ERA during the regular season.

Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the Washington Nationals

Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on.

Considerations regarding Strahm’s contract

Currently, Strahm might be considered for trade to create roster flexibility for signing new players during free agency. He has exercised a $7.5 million vesting option for the 2026 season, triggered by surpassing the 60-inning mark and passing his end-of-season physical in September 2025.

With these factors at play, franchises will need to carefully evaluate Strahm’s contract situation. While he could be a valuable addition to any team, his contract terms may require consideration during negotiations with the Phillies.

Strahm’s performance with the Phillies over three years

With the roster already featuring several new signings, the Phillies must assess Strahm’s performance statistics before making a decision. With plenty of good numbers, let’s take a look at the most relevant ones in the past regular season.

  • Games (G): 66
  • ERA: 2.74
  • Innings Pitched (IP): 62.1
  • Strikeouts (SO): 70
  • WHIP: 1.07
  • Holds: 22
  • Saves (SV): 6
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
