Phillies’ setback in Bo Bichette chase revealed after late NY Mets pivot following Kyle Tucker miss

The Philadelphia Phillies believed they were closing in on one of the most impactful moves of the offseason, with confidence growing internally that Bo Bichette would soon be added to their infield. Negotiations had progressed to the point where optimism was no longer speculative but rooted in concrete terms and momentum.

That confidence, however, proved fragile. As the market shifted rapidly following the New York Mets missing out on Kyle Tucker, the dynamic of Bichette’s free agency changed almost overnight. What appeared to be a steady path toward Philadelphia suddenly turned into a high-stakes race against a rival willing to recalibrate its strategy.

The situation crystallized when multiple insiders confirmed how close the Phillies actually were. As reported by Will Sammon, Bichette ultimately signed a three‑year, $126 million deal with the Mets — a move that caught Philadelphia off guard just as it felt the agreement was within reach.

Why the Phillies believed they had Bo Bichette locked up

According to Bob Nightengale, the Phillies had already met Bichette’s long-term demands and felt they were operating from a position of strength. “The Phillies had agreed to Bo Bichette’s request for a 7-year, $200 million deal last night and believed they would sign him until the Mets swooped in with their 3-year, $126 million offer after losing out in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes,” Nightengale reported on X.

Bo Bichette with Blue Jays works out in the infield. Cole Burston/Getty Images

Mets’ late pivot changes the market

The Mets’ response to missing on Tucker proved decisive. Rather than retreat, New York pivoted aggressively, presenting a shorter-term deal with a massive annual value that reframed Bichette’s options. That approach not only altered the financial calculus, but also shifted the competitive balance within the NL East.

