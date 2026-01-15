NY Mets land $3.9M international prospect star amid ongoing Kyle Tucker uncertainty

The New York Mets continue to make decisive moves across multiple fronts this offseason, securing one of the top international prospects on the market while questions remain around their pursuit of Kyle Tucker.

When the international signing period officially opened Thursday, the Mets emerged with a major win, finalizing a $3.9 million agreement with shortstop Wandy Asigen, a player long expected to sign with the New York Yankees.

According to MLB.com, Asigen was ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in this international class, making the Mets’ late push a notable development in an already eventful winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mets add top international talent

Asigen, a 16-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic, stands six feet tall and bats left-handed while throwing right-handed. Scouts have followed him closely for years, particularly given the level of competition he has faced at a young age.

Wandy Asigen, one of the top-ranked international prospects in the 2025 signing class. @MLBPipeline

Advertisement

Queens’ shortstop future

see also Red Sox–Bo Bichette rumors resurface after $130M Ranger Suarez splash

Asigen remains several years away from the major leagues, and the Mets are firmly set at shortstop with Francisco Lindor anchoring the position. While the Mets’ next steps in the Tucker sweepstakes remain uncertain, the addition of Asigen ensures the organization continues to invest aggressively in its future—both at the major league level and beyond.

Advertisement

SurveyHow do you view the Mets signing Wandy Asigen? How do you view the Mets signing Wandy Asigen? already voted 0 people