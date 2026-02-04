Trending topics:
MLB

Pirates make strong push for coveted free agent to team up with Paul Skenes ahead of 2026 MLB season

Paul Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to break into the group of contending teams in the upcoming 2026 MLB season.

By Matías Persuh

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
© Justin Berl/Getty ImagesPaul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As the weeks go by, MLB teams continue to strengthen their rosters in every way possible, and the Pittsburgh Pirates have no intention of being left out of the conversation. Paul Skenes needs to be surrounded by top-tier talent, and a coveted free agent has emerged as the primary target to join the franchise.

A recent report by Ken Rosenthal sheds light on the Pirates’ top short-term objective, with the player in question being one of the Houston Astros’ marquee stars.

“Thwarted in numerous attempts to find additional offense, the Pirates have emerged as one of the most aggressive clubs on Valdez, according to people briefed on their pursuit,” Rosenthal wrote.

After drawing interest from multiple teams in recent weeks — including the Toronto Blue Jays — Pittsburgh has emerged as one of the leading suitors for Framber Valdez, and at this point, his potential arrival no longer seems far-fetched.

Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros.

Skenes–Valdez would be a dream duo for Pittsburgh

The potential arrival of Framber Valdez to join forces with Paul Skenes would immediately transform the Pittsburgh Pirates’ rotation into one of the most feared units in the National League.

By pairing Skenes—the 2025 NL Cy Young winner—with a seasoned, durable workhorse like Valdez, the Pirates would boast a devastating one-two punch of elite power and veteran left-handed finesse.

This duo would not only eat significant innings to protect the bullpen but also provide the top-tier stability needed for Pittsburgh to legitimately contend for the NL Central title in 2026.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
