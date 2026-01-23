MLB Rumors: NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger signing opens door for Red Sox, Pirates, Mariners to pursue two-time All-Star free agent

With Cody Bellinger off the board after signing with the New York Yankees, the MLB free-agent market has quietly shifted toward one remaining impact bat: Eugenio Suárez.

The two time All-Star, and veteran third baseman, is coming off a powerful 2025 season, reminding clubs that proven run production still carries value even in an increasingly cautious market.

At 34, Suárez represents both upside and risk. His home-run output remains elite, but age, strikeouts, and defensive limitations have contributed to a slower-moving market. Still, teams needing middle-of-the-order power are monitoring closely as spring training approaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to MLBTradeRumors‘ Nick Deeds, the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Seattle Mariners are viewed as the most logical fits should Suárez’s market accelerate, with each club facing distinct roster needs and strategic considerations.

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Mariners looks on after hitting a grand slam. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Advertisement

Which team makes the most sense for Suárez right now?

For the Red Sox, the connection is straightforward. After missing on Alex Bregman, Boston still has an opening at third base and a clear need for right-handed power.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets president David Stearns breaks silence after acquiring Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

The Pirates present a different case. Since moving on from Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh has lacked stability at third base. Suárez’s bat could legitimize a lineup built around emerging talent, but questions remain about how far ownership is willing to stretch payroll for a veteran slugger.

Advertisement

Could a return to Seattle or a surprise bidder emerge?

A reunion with the Mariners cannot be ruled out. With Jorge Polanco gone, Suárez could serve as a short-term bridge while prospects develop. Despite mixed results in Seattle previously, his past production shows he can thrive there under the right circumstances.

SurveyWhere will Eugenio Suárez sign? Where will Eugenio Suárez sign? already voted 0 people

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other teams have been loosely connected, but most come with financial or roster obstacles. As the free-agent board thins, Suárez stands as one of the final opportunities for a club seeking immediate offensive impact—making the next few weeks pivotal for both player and suitors.