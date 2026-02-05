NY Yankees reportedly claim two players in roster reshuffle ahead of next season

As the MLB season approaches, one potential move for the New York Yankees is to sign new players to strengthen their roster, given the limited options available in the market. Rather than pursuing marquee names, the Yankees appear to be targeting lesser-known talents as part of their strategy.

According to a report by Abdullah Imran from Clutch Points, the Yankees have claimed Yanquiel Fernandez off waivers from the Colorado Rockies. To make room for Fernandez, the Yankees designated Dom Hamel for assignment, thereby freeing up a spot on their 40-man roster.

These two players are anticipated to make a significant impact on the roster as the regular season looms. Despite some uncertainties surrounding the team, manager Aaron Boone has issued a bold statement addressing the fanbase’s criticism. Expectations remain high for the Yankees as they prepare for the 2026 season.

With key additions like Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, and Aaron Judge, along with Giancarlo Stanton in prime condition, the Yankees hope to rekindle the excitement generated during their 2024 campaign. That year, they made it to the World Series but fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yanquiel Fernandez #35 of the Colorado Rockies circles the bases.

Fernandez and Hamel’s stats from last season

Both Fernandez and Hamel competed in MLB and Triple-A games last season, striving to demonstrate their abilities and justify why the Yankees see them as valuable assets for the upcoming season.

Here are their statistics from last season:

Yanquiel Fernandez 2025 MLB Stats (Colorado Rockies): Games: 52 At Bats: 138 Batting Average: .225 Home Runs: 4 RBIs: 11 OPS: .613 Stolen Bases: 0



2025 Triple-A Stats (Albuquerque Isotopes): Batting Average: .284 Home Runs: 13 RBIs: 39 Games: 64



Dam Homel 2025 MLB Stats (New York Mets): Games: 1 (Relief appearance) Innings Pitched: 1.0 Earned Run Average (ERA): 0.00 Hits Allowed: 3 Strikeouts: 0 WHIP: 3.00



2025 Triple-A Stats (Syracuse Mets): Record: 4–5 ERA: 4.73 Strikeouts: 59 Appearances: 22 (8 starts)



These numbers and the way the Yankees are building their 40-man roster have different perspectives from the fanbase, but they all agreed on one thing that the Bronx Bombers should pay attention to: They want this team to win a World Series title again.

