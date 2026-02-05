Seahawks vs Patriots poll: Choose your favorite player by position ahead of 2026 Super Bowl LX

A clash of titans awaits in Super Bowl LX. The Seattle Seahawks are set to face the New England Patriots, and here on Bolavip, we’re giving you the chance to decide who has the edge—position by position. Who’s better: Sam Darnold or Drake Maye? Kenneth Walker III or Rhamondre Stevenson? Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Stefon Diggs? And what about the rest of the roster? The choice is yours.

Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, will host the 60th edition of the Super Bowl. It marks a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, when the Patriots famously defeated the Seahawks after Malcolm Butler’s game-sealing interception on the final play.

This time, however, the circumstances are very different. Seattle enters the matchup as the favorite after an astonishing 2025 season. New England, meanwhile, is eager to reclaim its place among the NFL elite and prove that the championship culture once built by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick can continue under Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel.

QB: Sam Darnold or Drake Maye?

Sam Darnold (Seahawks), Drake Maye (Patriots)

Sam Darnold resurrected his career after arriving in Seattle, leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl in his very first season with the team. On the other side is Drake Maye, who spent much of the year in the MVP conversation thanks to his ability to transform the Patriots into contenders once again. Two quarterbacks, two redemption stories—your call.

SurveyWho is better? Who is better? already voted 0 people

RB: Kenneth Walker III or Rhamondre Stevenson?

Kenneth Walker III (left, Seahawks) and Rhamondre Stevenson (right, Patriots)

Kenneth Walker III has been a reliable force for Seattle, with his role as RB1 expanding even further following Zach Charbonnet’s recent injury. New England counters with Rhamondre Stevenson, an undeniably talented back, though his 2025 campaign didn’t quite live up to expectations. Who gets the edge?

SurveyWho is better? Who is better? already voted 0 people

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp or Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (left, Seahawks) and Stefon Diggs (right, Patriots)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba enjoyed a breakout 2025 season, eclipsing 1,700 receiving yards, with veteran Cooper Kupp providing a steady presence as WR2. For the Patriots, Stefon Diggs is making his first Super Bowl appearance, with Kayshon Boutte serving as Drake Maye’s secondary option. Which duo do you trust more on the biggest stage?

SurveyWhich duo is better? Which duo is better? already voted 0 people

TE: AJ Barner or Hunter Henry?

AJ Barner (left, Seahawks) and Hunter Henry (right, Patriots)

AJ Barner totaled just 519 receiving yards during the regular season, but he was lethal in the red zone, scoring 10 touchdowns. Hunter Henry, meanwhile, posted a more productive yardage total with 768 yards, though he found the end zone only seven times. Production or scoring efficiency—your decision.

SurveyWho is better? Who is better? already voted 0 people

OL: Seahawks or Patriots?

Grey Zabel (left, Seahawks) and Will Campbell (right, Patriots)

The primary job of the offensive line is simple: protect the quarterback. That’s been a challenge for New England, as Drake Maye was sacked 63 times in 2025—the third-most in the NFL. Seattle fared much better, allowing just 32 sacks all season. Who has the advantage?

SurveyWhich OL is better? Which OL is better? already voted 0 people

DL: Seahawks or Patriots?

Demarcus Lawrence (left, Seahawks) and Christian Barmore (right, Patriots)

On the defensive side, pressure is everything. Seattle features a strong mix of youth and experience in its 4–3 front, led by DeMarcus Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, and Derick Hall. New England operates primarily out of a 3–4, relying on experienced linemen Christian Barmore, Khyris Tonga, and Milton Williams. Which unit disrupts the pocket more?

SurveyWhich DL is better? Which DL is better? already voted 0 people

LB: Seahawks or Patriots?

Uchenna Nwosu (left, Seahawks) and Harold Landry III (right, Patriots)

The Seahawks’ linebacker corps includes Uchenna Nwosu, Ernest Jones IV, and Drake Thomas, with Jones chasing his second Super Bowl title. The Patriots counter with a deep group featuring Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, and K’Lavon Chaisson, though several are listed as questionable heading into Sunday. Depth or health—which matters more?

SurveyWhich group of linebackers is better? Which group of linebackers is better? already voted 0 people

CB: Seahawks or Patriots?

Devon Witherspoon (left, Seahawks) and Christian Gonzalez (right, Patriots)

Seattle’s secondary has sparked comparisons to the old “Legion of Boom,” thanks to standout performances from Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe. New England answers with Carlton Davis III and Christian Gonzalez, the latter widely considered one of the league’s best young cornerbacks. Who wins the matchup on the outside?

SurveyWho has better cornerbacks? Who has better cornerbacks? already voted 0 people

ST: Seahawks or Patriots?

Jason Myers (left, Seahawks) and Andy Borregales (right, Patriots)

Special teams could prove decisive. Seattle boasts veteran punter Michael Dickson and experienced kicker Jason Myers, now in his 11th NFL season. New England counters with punter Bryce Baringer and rookie kicker Andy Borregales. Experience versus youth—make your pick.

SurveyWho has better special teams? Who has better special teams? already voted 0 people

HC: Mike Macdonald or Mike Vrabel?

Mike Macdonald (left, Seahawks) and Mike Vrabel (right, Patriots)

Super Bowl LX also features two compelling head coach storylines. Mike Macdonald, hired by Seattle in 2024 after serving as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator, is just two seasons into his tenure and already one win away from a Lombardi Trophy. Mike Vrabel, in his first year leading the Patriots, has guided the team back to the Super Bowl after several disappointing seasons, doing so with a second-year quarterback and a roster still evolving from the Bill Belichick era. Take your time—this might be the toughest decision of them all.

SurveyWho is better? Who is better? already voted 0 people

