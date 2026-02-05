2025-26 NBA trade deadline: Clippers updated roster around Kawhi Leonard without Ivica Zubac and James Harden

The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the most active teams as the NBA trade deadline approached, making a series of aggressive moves that reshaped their roster. Los Angeles first traded James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick. Shortly after, the Clippers completed another major deal, sending Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown to the Indiana Pacers for Benedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks, and a second-round pick, signaling a clear shift in roster construction.

With those transactions finalized, the Clippers now move forward with Kawhi Leonard as the unquestioned centerpiece of the franchise. The front office’s decisions suggest a retooling phase built around Leonard’s two-way impact, while adding younger talent, draft capital, and roster flexibility for the future.

The updated Clippers roster now includes Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard, Kobe Sanders, Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, Bogdan Bogdanović, Darius Garland, Brook Lopez, Cam Christie, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, TyTy Washington, John Collins, Jordan Miller, Benedict Mathurin, Nicolas Batum, and Isaiah Jackson.

According to Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers ultimately received additional draft compensation from the Indiana Pacers. Los Angeles acquired a 2026 first-round pick, protected 1–4 and 10–30, along with an unprotected 2029 first-round pick from Indiana. The return strengthens the Clippers’ long-term outlook as they reshape the roster around Kawhi Leonard.

Clippers projected lineup

Despite the criticism and controversy surrounding these moves, the Clippers still appear to have the tools to compete. The front office clearly opted for a change in direction, adding younger pieces and fresh energy that could better complement Leonard and balance the roster moving forward.

Projected Clippers lineup:

PG – Darius Garland

SG – Benedict Mathurin

SF – Kawhi Leonard

PF – John Collins

C – Brook Lopez

Pacers make subtle but purposeful moves

After a disappointing season, the Pacers chose to pivot toward a retooling phase following the injury to star Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana moved on from key but replaceable contributors, including Myles Turner and later Benedict Mathurin, in an effort to secure assets and stabilize its future.

With draft picks in hand and a healthy core projected for the next NBA season, Indiana can envision a competitive path forward. On paper, the Pacers have the depth and talent to position themselves as contenders once again.

Projected Pacers lineup:

PG – Tyrese Haliburton

SG – Andrew Nemnhard

SF – Aaron Nesmith

PF – Pascal Siakam

C – Ivica Zubac