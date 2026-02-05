NY Rangers’ Mike Sullivan breaks silence after Artemi Panarin trade with honest comment on their relationship

Moving on from Artemi Panarin wasn’t an easy decision for Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers. Perhaps, the fact they didn’t actually have much of a choice made it all easier to digest when the trade went down.

What starts dramatically ends dramatically. Panarin’s move went down to the wire, as New York sent him to the Los Angeles Kings with just minutes to go before the Olympic roster freeze in the NHL—this year’s early preview of the trade deadline.

Regardless of Panarin’s exit from the NY Rangers, Sullivan is not letting his final hours in town change how he and the Russian star connected in the 2025-26 NHL campaign.

“[In] the short time that I’ve had the opportunity to work with [Panarin], we’ve had a great relationship,” Sullivan stated during a press conference, via @SNYRangers. “He is a terrific hockey player, one of the Rangers’ very best of his generation. His body work here speaks for itself.”

Artemi Panarin #10 with the New York Rangers in action.

Save the date: Panarin’s return to Madison Square Garden

After gameplanning to contain him for years, Sullivan was definitely excited to have “the Breadman” on his side for a change. However, it seems they are meant to be in opposite benches. Sullivan’s Blueshirts and Panarin’s Kings will meet on March 16th, 2026, when “the Breadman” will return to Broadway, where a standing ovation and emotional tribute video are to be expected.

Still, that’s a long way off. For now, the Rangers must turn the page. New York GM Chris Drury made that clear to Sullivan and the fans, while taking a subtle shot at Panarin. It’s rebuild time in New York—oh, that’s right—they call it a retool now.

What’s next for Rangers?

Regardless, the Blueshirts are staring at the pinnacle of the NHL from the valley. It will be a steep climb to the top, and it will require equipment the Rangers don’t own.

There’s only so much Sullivan and the players can do, as this seems like a mission Drury and the front office must command. Still, the former are the ones that must go out and face the music at Madison Square Garden when things go south.

So far in the 2025-26 season, things have only gone from the frying pan to the fire. Something must change, and trading away stars should no longer be Plan A.