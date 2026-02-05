Trending topics:
NFL

Sam Darnold could lose key Seahawks teammate to injury ahead of upcoming Super Bowl LX

Sam Darnold will be the one leading the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Sam Darnold.
© Eakin Howard/Getty ImagesSam Darnold.

On both sides, the days are being crossed off the calendar as a new edition of the Super Bowl approaches. The Seattle Seahawks will be looking for revenge against the New England Patriots for what happened in 2015, and in order to come out on top at Levi’s Stadium, it is crucial that Sam Darnold has all his key players available.

Alarms went off in the last few hours at the facility where Mike Macdonald’s team is currently training, as one of its defensive stars got injured and its status for Sunday remains uncertain.

Nick Emmanwori was listed as limited on Wednesday after suffering an injury to one of his ankles, according to pool reporter Kalyn Kahler of ESPN. While the safety was seen leaving the field on his own, the severity of the injury is still unknown.

Advertisement

“He had an ankle injury today,” head coach Macdonald told Kahler. “We brought him in to look at it, and we’ll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps.

Nick Emmanwori

Nick Emmanwori #3 of the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement

The impact of Emmanwori on the Seahawks’ defense

Nick Emmanwori has emerged as a cornerstone of the Seahawks‘ secondary, proving to be a second-round steal and a top finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year. His consistency throughout the season was anchored by 56 solo tackles, 1 interception, and an impressive 11 passes defended.

Tom Brady issues strong warning to Sam Darnold and Seahawks before Super Bowl against Patriots

see also

Tom Brady issues strong warning to Sam Darnold and Seahawks before Super Bowl against Patriots

However, it was the NFC Championship Game where he truly elevated his game, recording three crucial pass breakups to stifle the opposition and punch Seattle’s ticket to the Super Bowl.

Advertisement
Nick Emmanwori

Nick Emmanwori #3 of the Seattle Seahawks.

Darnold’s current situation

Since January 15, Sam Darnold has not participated in full practices with his teammates as he continues to recover from a left oblique injury. Macdonald, in remarks to the press, sought to reassure everyone on the matter.

Advertisement

“Sam’s right on schedule,” the HC told Kahler. “So we’ve had this plan here over the last X amount of weeks, and it varies every day. And today he had a great day, so we’re right on schedule.”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Patriots’ Drake Maye praises Sam Darnold for his journey ahead of Super Bowl LX vs Seahawks
NFL

Patriots’ Drake Maye praises Sam Darnold for his journey ahead of Super Bowl LX vs Seahawks

Not Drake Maye: Seahawks star favored to win Super Bowl LX MVP over Patriots QB
NFL

Not Drake Maye: Seahawks star favored to win Super Bowl LX MVP over Patriots QB

Sam Darnold injury update: Seahawks confirm QB status for Super Bowl against Patriots
NFL

Sam Darnold injury update: Seahawks confirm QB status for Super Bowl against Patriots

Yankees Rumors: Team could make mayor trades at 2026 deadline after re-signing Cody Bellinger
MLB

Yankees Rumors: Team could make mayor trades at 2026 deadline after re-signing Cody Bellinger

Better Collective Logo