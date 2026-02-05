Grizzlies reportedly encounter setback in Ja Morant trade talks as deadline looms

Ja Morant emerges as a trade possibility as sources indicate that the Memphis Grizzlies are exploring options to relocate the star player for the remainder of the season. However, they reportedly face challenges in executing Morant’s departure.

According to Clutch Points, the teams interest in the Grizzlies‘ star are not interested offering a first-round pick as part of trade negotiations for Morant. This situation complicates their efforts to secure a deal with organizations interested in acquiring the NBA star.

“General Manager Zach Kleiman and the Grizzlies’ management are prepared to part ways with Morant before the trade deadline, provided they can obtain a first-round pick,” Clutch Points reported, highlighting the team’s interest in finalizing a trade. Nevertheless, securing a first-round pick has proven to be an obstacle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With mere hours remaining to finalize a deal, the Grizzlies are reportedly awaiting a definitive offer involving a first-round pick in the discussions for the dynamic NBA star, who promises to be a valuable asset to any roster across the league.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates.

Advertisement

Morant’s reported suitors

Despite the challenges surrounding Morant’s situation with the Grizzlies, anticipation builds regarding the star’s potential destination as the trade deadline approaches.

Advertisement

see also Grizzlies and Jazz’s projected lineups after surprising trade involving Jaren Jackson Jr, Walter Clayton

His potential suitors include:

Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks

Sacramento Kings

Toronto Raptors

Houston Rockets

Advertisement

Uncertainty lingers over Morant’s future, compounded by his recent UCL elbow sprain, which limits his market value until an expected return at the end of February. This injury could contribute to the Grizzlies’ demand for additional compensation in a trade deal involving Morant.

SurveyWill Morant play with another team in the remainder of this season? Will Morant play with another team in the remainder of this season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement