Dodgers’ star Shohei Ohtani delivers firm response on team’s quest for three-peat

Securing a three-peat in MLB terms is universally considered a formidable milestone in baseball history, and for Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, clinching the World Series title in the 2026 MLB season would elevate them to legendary status. Yet for Ohtani, the prospect is approached with a sense of detachment, as he offered a candid perspective on this potential achievement.

“I don’t think about it too much—the three-peat,” Ohtani disclosed during an interview with NBC News. “I hope that when I retire and reflect, I can affirm, ‘Hey, I was part of that team that claimed three consecutive championships.’ That would indeed be quite incredible.”

As the 2026 MLB season looms, team rosters are strategically bolstered to compete at peak performance. For the Dodgers, having a player of Ohtani’s caliber in optimal condition is crucial to their pursuit of another World Series title.

Manager Dave Roberts has alluded to a significant decision from Ohtani concerning the World Baseball Classic. Spring training will therefore serve as an opportune platform for evaluating the entire roster, facilitating the construction of a cohesive lineup for opening day.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani’s strategic decision ahead of the WBC

With Ohtani set to represent the Japanese National Baseball Team in the World Baseball Classic, anticipation surrounded whether he would pitch for his home country. However, Ohtani has conveyed a compelling rationale for not assuming a pitching role in the 2026 WBC.

As the regular season draws to a close, strategic decisions like Ohtani’s exemplify prudence, ensuring peak condition for the postseason amidst a grueling schedule. Balancing exertion wisely now can pay dividends during the crucial upcoming games.

Dodgers’ moves in pursuit of the coveted three-peat

While Ohtani is a pivotal component of the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts and the front office have diligently assembled a roster poised for the 2026 MLB season, with eyes set on attaining the three-peat.

Here are the recent additions to the Dodgers’ lineup for the impending season:

Kyle Tucker (RF)

Edwin Diaz (RHP)

Miguel Rojas (INF)

Michael Siani (OF)

Cole Irvin (LHP): Signed to a minor league contract.

Ryder Ryan (RHP): Signed to a minor league.

Tyler Gough (SP): Acquired via trade.

Adriano Marrero (SP): Acquired from the Miami Marlins.

