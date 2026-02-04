Patrick Mahomes clarifies meaning behind two-word message for Travis Kelce amid retirement rumors

Patrick Mahomes sparked major controversy on social media for several minutes after posting a message that many fans and experts interpreted as confirmation that Travis Kelce would return in 2026 with the Chiefs. “Let’s go!!!!!”

The post was accompanied by three dartboard emojis, which many perceived as an announcement from the quarterback that he was ready to throw passes to Kelce for one more year.

For weeks, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have been very discreet when talking about Kelce’s possible retirement decision. That’s why when Mahomes wrote that message, excitement skyrocketed. However, minutes later, Patrick explained what actually happened.

What happened between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce?

Patrick Mahomes’ message was meant to applaud Travis Kelce for a great shot he made today on Hole 16, Par 3, at the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am. In that golf tournament, the tight end came very close to making a hole-in-one. That’s why, after the frenzy it caused, Mahomes clarified: “Talking about golf.” It came with several laughing emojis.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

At the moment, it is still not known whether Travis Kelce will retire from football. Although there have been positive signs for his return, such as the player’s excitement about Eric Bieniemy’s arrival as offensive coordinator, there is still no official announcement.

