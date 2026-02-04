Trending topics:
NFL

Patrick Mahomes clarifies meaning behind two-word message for Travis Kelce amid retirement rumors

For a few moments, Patrick Mahomes sparked many rumors about Travis Kelce's future with the Chiefs. The situation on social media has now been clarified.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Candice Ward/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes sparked major controversy on social media for several minutes after posting a message that many fans and experts interpreted as confirmation that Travis Kelce would return in 2026 with the Chiefs. “Let’s go!!!!!”

The post was accompanied by three dartboard emojis, which many perceived as an announcement from the quarterback that he was ready to throw passes to Kelce for one more year.

For weeks, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have been very discreet when talking about Kelce’s possible retirement decision. That’s why when Mahomes wrote that message, excitement skyrocketed. However, minutes later, Patrick explained what actually happened.

Advertisement

What happened between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce?

Patrick Mahomes’ message was meant to applaud Travis Kelce for a great shot he made today on Hole 16, Par 3, at the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am. In that golf tournament, the tight end came very close to making a hole-in-one. That’s why, after the frenzy it caused, Mahomes clarified: “Talking about golf.” It came with several laughing emojis.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

At the moment, it is still not known whether Travis Kelce will retire from football. Although there have been positive signs for his return, such as the player’s excitement about Eric Bieniemy’s arrival as offensive coordinator, there is still no official announcement.

Chiefs lose longtime coach for 2026 as Andy Reid assistant is officially out of the team

see also

Chiefs lose longtime coach for 2026 as Andy Reid assistant is officially out of the team

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Reid’s Chiefs learn Bills, Steelers, and Ravens gain schedule advantage in 2026
NFL

Reid’s Chiefs learn Bills, Steelers, and Ravens gain schedule advantage in 2026

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes ultimately lose Super Bowl champion with Chiefs to the NFC for 2026
NFL

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes ultimately lose Super Bowl champion with Chiefs to the NFC for 2026

Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez explains why Travis Kelce could retire from the NFL
NFL

Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez explains why Travis Kelce could retire from the NFL

NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone delivers strong response to criticism on team roster
MLB

NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone delivers strong response to criticism on team roster

Better Collective Logo